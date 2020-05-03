Confirmed coronavirus cases reach 19,103 in Pakistan, death toll 440

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus count reached 19,103 in Pakistan as more cases were reported during the past 24 hours in the country, according to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

According to the national dashboard, 23 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 440 while 4,817 patients have recovered from the virus thus far.

13,846 patients are still under treatment in hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country. The country has conducted overall 203025 coronavirus tests including 8,716, in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Imran on Saturday launched a web portal supporting individuals rendered jobless due to the pandemic.

Speaking at a ceremony, he said that the program would benefit those who have lost their jobs because of coronavirus pandemic.

“All those who have lost jobs because of Covid-19 pandemic, they should go to the website and register themselves. Every individual will be provided Rs12000 through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program,” he added.

The prime minister said that Rs80 billion have been disbursed under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to 6.8 million poor and deserving families over a period of three weeks. “It is the first time in the country’s history that such a hefty amount has been disbursed in a short span of time”.

He thanked everyone who had donated to the Corona Relief Fund, saying all the money will be audited and the nation would be provided details.

“Coronavirus Relief Fund is being monitored by myself. I want to assure people that the funds would be utilized in a transparent manner,” said PM Imran.

He once again appealed to the people to demonstrate discipline and follow precautionary measures to support the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

