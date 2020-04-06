Coronavirus cases stand at 932 in Sindh, death toll 17

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said the number of confirmed coronavirus patients has reached to 932 in the province, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting in Karachi, the Sindh chief minister said 51 more COVID-19 cases were reported across the province on Monday, taking the Sindh’s tally to 932. He said that 17 people have lost their lives from the novel coronavirus till date.

“A total of 932 coronavirus patients were reported across the Sindh province so far out of which 253 have been discharged after getting their health back,” he added.

He said that about 8,931 tests had been performed in Sindh so far, while there are 662 active corona patients in Sindh.

“130 people are admitted at govt-run hospitals, while 192 are receiving treatment at the private hospital”, said Murad, adding that around 342 positive coronavirus patients are under self-isolation at their homes.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah speaking to an international news outlet said that the spread of the coronavirus could’ve been stopped by means of a national lockdown but the government acted late.

CM Sindh said that the world has observed and the findings are now conclusive that the virus spread through social interaction and social distancing is the best way to combat the conundrum.

He added that if the federal government had paid heed to his call then local contraction of coronavirus would not have been as big a deal as it has become now.

CM also claimed that the pilgrims who made their way from Iran into Sindh by land were quarantined but the coronavirus carriers who entered the province in droves through the airports, many were left unchecked, airplane passengers primary carriers of coronavirus to Sindh.

