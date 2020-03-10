All coronavirus cases in Sindh are ‘imported’: CM Murad

KARACHI: None of the coronavirus patients developed the disease in Pakistan, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday claimed, adding that all the 15 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the province were ‘imported’, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting, CM Murad Ali Shah said that all the coronavirus patients had reached in Sindh from Iran, Iraq, Syria, United Kingdom (UK) and other countries.

He maintained that over 3,000 people arriving from Iran were quarantined at Pakistan House in Taftan. The chief minister said that all the people quarantined in Taftan are healthy and added that none of them showed any symptoms of the deadly virus.

CM Murad said that all the educational institutes will reopen from March 16 across the province.

Earlier in the day, two more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) had surfaced in Sindh, revealed the Sindh Health Department.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department had said that one confirmed case of coronavirus had been reported in Hyderabad while the other case emerged in the provincial capital.

The person who had tested positive for the disease in Hyderabad had flown back from Syria via Doha, while the Karachi coronavirus patient had returned from Dubai.

