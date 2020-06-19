Coronavirus cases in Sindh police dept climbs to 975

KARACHI: Coronavirus cases in the Sindh police department have mounted to 975 after 102 more personnel tested positive for the infection in the past 2 days, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Sindh police spokesperson, 975 personnel of the Sindh police have been tested positive for the coronavirus so far, while 264 have recovered their health from the deadly virus.

700 offices and the personnel of Sindh police are fighting the pandemic, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in the police has surged to 11, so far.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 165,062 after 4,944 new infections were detected in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while 136 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 61,678 cases have been detected in Punjab so far, 62,269 in Sindh, 20,182 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,998 in Balochistan, 9,941 in Islamabad, 769 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,225 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 61,383. So far, 1,011,106

tests have been conducted across the country.

