Coronavirus cases soar to 3,053 in Sindh, 66 dead

KARACHI: Sindh on Tuesday reported 289 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the province, taking the total number of patients in the province to 3,053, the government spokesman said.

Sindh government spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab, in a Tweet said that provincial govt conducted 2191 tests of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, out of which 289 comes positive.

“In the last 24 hours, 5 more people have died from COVID-19 in Sindh,” he further said.

The death toll by COVID-19 in Sindh has reached to 66, while 665 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the spokesperson.

The province has overall conducted 28,249 tests, Wahab further said.

The following information is relevant to assess the situation of #COVIDー19 in Sindh as of 21st April at 8 AM: Total Tests 28249 (today 2191)

Positive Cases 3053 (today 289)

Recovered Cases 665

In the last 24 hours, 30 people have recovered from corona in Sindh — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah reached Larkana today, to review the steps being taken to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the district.

The CM Sindh chaired a meeting and reviewed the prevailing situation after the detection of COVID-19 cases in Larkana.

Yesterday, three localities of the Larkana district were completely sealed by the district administration after confirmation of 14 coronavirus cases.

The localities Darri, Nawan Mohallah and Bakrani are completely sealed on the second consecutive day.

The main roads and the street going towards the aforesaid areas have been sealed and the contingent of police have been deployed.

