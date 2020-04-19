182 new coronavirus cases surface in Punjab, tally soars to 3,686

LAHORE: As many as 182 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 3,686 on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Punjab Health Department, of the total, 155 cases were reported in members of Tablighi Jamaat and three in Camp Jail, Lahore.

He maintained that 702 people have recuperated from the deadly virus in the province with 41 deaths from the contagion reported so far.

The spokesperson said that 17 patients of the virus are in critical condition in the hospitals.

Earlier on April 18, 94 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 3,504, according to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Four more people had succumbed to the deadly virus, pushing the number of deaths from the contagion to 41.

The spokesperson had said 34 of the new cases were detected in Lahore, while 20 were reported from Sialkot, four each from Jhang and Multan, three each from Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, two from Rahim Yar Khan and one each from Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi.

