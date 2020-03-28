Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese doctors to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: A team of Chinese doctors will arrive in Pakistan today(Saturday) to help the country contain the spread of the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The visiting doctors will land at the Islamabad airport to review Pakistan’s measures against the coronavirus and provide the country technical assistance to prevent the spread of the virus.

The medical team of China will be carrying out medicines, surgical masks and other equipment in their jet.

It may be noted that the virus has killed 11 people in Pakistan and around 1,300 people are under treatment in the hospitals across the country.

Read more: Coronavirus: China to provide doctors protection, testing kits, other equipment to Pakistan: NDMA

China, the first country-hit by coronavirus, has successfully brought the virus under control in recent days. On Friday, the Chinese health officials had announced 55 news cases in the country and 54 of them were foreign cases.

China is already helping Pakistan with equipment, testing kits and face masks. The second shipment of equipment, announced by Alibaba Group’s co-founder Jack Ma had arrived in Pakistan Friday morning.

The previous consignment contained 500,000 masks out of which 50,000 were N-95 masks.

Comments

comments