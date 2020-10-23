Coronavirus claims 13 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 13 more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,715, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 736 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 326,216.

There are a total of 9,855 active cases of the coronavirus as 309,646 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 142,917 cases, followed by Punjab that reported 102,253 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 38,886, Balochistan 15,767, Islamabad 18,578, Gilgit Baltistan 4,127 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,688.

As many as 586 patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had noted that COVID-19 pandemic is rearing its ugly head in Pakistan again and said the government is anticipating to get a clearer picture on the situation within next two weeks.

He said the virus claimed 19 deaths across the country just yesterday and warned if precautionary measures are not strictly observed, the country could face health threats.

