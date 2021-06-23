ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed 39 more lives in Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 22,073.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 930 new cases of the virus emerged when 45,519 samples were tested during this period, taking the country’s caseload to 950,768.

It said the Covid-19 infection rate was recorded at 2.04.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease since the first case of the pandemic was reported in the country climbed to 895,690 after 1,338 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours.

As of June 23, as many as 7,267,000 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly infection while 3,566,547 fully vaccinated, the NCOC said.

A total of 13,484,364 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across Pakistan thus far.

