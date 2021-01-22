ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 47 more lives in Pakistan during past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,204, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the COVID-19 has claimed 47 more lives and 1,745 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,075 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in a day and 2,362 patients are still in critical condition including 27 new cases.

The total count of active cases is 34,916.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 528,891.

A total of 35,839 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 482,771 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,561,977 samples have been tested thus far.

Read more: China to gift 0.5mn doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan by Jan 31: FM Qureshi

The positivity rate of the COVID-19 in past 24 hours remained 4.86 per cent.

China will provide 500,000 doses of its Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday.

Talking to media in Islamabad, FM Qureshi had said that China has offered Pakistan to send an airplane and airlift the vaccine doses.

Comments

comments