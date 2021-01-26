Coronavirus claims 58 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 58 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,376, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the COVID-19 has claimed 58 more lives and 1,873 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,223 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in a day and 2,228 patients are still in critical condition including 10 new cases.

The total count of active cases is 34,412.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 535,914.

A total of 42,587 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 490,126 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,722,829 samples have been tested thus far.

The positivity rate of the COVID-19 in past 24 hours remained 4.39 per cent.

