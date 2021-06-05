Coronavirus claims 84 more lives across Pakistan in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 84 more lives across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 21,189.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 1,923 new infections surfaced when 50,393 samples were tested during this period. The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 3.81 per cent.

Statistics 5 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,393

Positive Cases: 1923

Positivity % : 3.81%

Deaths : 84 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 5, 2021

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 930,511 after 1,923 people tested positive for the virus. 3,452 patients are in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

4,380 more people recuperated from the infection, taking the number of people recovering to 860,385.

Thus far, Punjab has reported a total of 341,789 confirmed cases, Sindh 322,350, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 134,072, Islamabad 81,626, Balochistan 25,589, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,456 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,629.

