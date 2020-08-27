Coronavirus claims six more lives, infects 445 people

KARACHI: Pakistan reported 445 new coronavirus cases and six deaths over the previous 24 hours, lifting the number of infections to 294, 638, and fatalities to 6,274.

According to latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 445 new cases were detected when 23,441 samples were tested during this period across the country.

The number of active coronavirus cases has gone down to 8,803 as 279,561 patients have recuperated from the disease. 1,076 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 114 are on vents.

So far, Sindh as reported 128,877 infections, Punjab 96,540, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 35,893, Balochistan 12,721, Islamabad 15,562, Gilgit Baltistan 2,773, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,272.

India reports record daily jump

According to Reuters, India today reported a record daily jump of 75,760 coronavirus infections, taking its total caseload to 3.31 million as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India is the worst affected country in Asia and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases. It has posted the highest single-day caseloads in the world since August 7, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths in the same 24-hour period increased by 1,023, taking the death toll to 60,472.

