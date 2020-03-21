Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases in Sindh jumps to 267

KARACHI: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh on Saturday jumped to 297 as Sukkur reported 15 new cases, ARY News reported.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the new cases were reported in pilgrims from Taftan being quarantined in Sukkur.

So far 559 pilgrims from Taftan have been tested out of which 166 cases were reported positive and 242 were tested negative

Three of the patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus. Two of the patients were discharged from Karachi and one from Hyderabad.

Yesterday, Pakistan had reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had confirmed.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement had said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

Globally, 176 countries have been affected, more than 10,000 people have died and more than 234,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, especially Italy, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases and deaths every day.

