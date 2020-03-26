KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday decided to ban congregational prayers in mosques including Friday prayers in the province till April 05 citing fears of coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was announced by the provincial spokesman Murtaza Wahab on his Twitter account. He said that the provincial government has taken a big decision placing a ban on congregational prayers at the mosques from masses.

“The decision is taken after consulting all religious leaders hailing from different school of thoughts and medical experts,” he said.

“Only five people would be allowed to offer prayers inside the mosques including the permanent staff of the mosque,” he said asking the citizens to obey the decision.

کورونا وائرس کے پھیلاؤ کو روکنے کے لئے حکومت سندھ کا بڑا فیصلہ، مساجد میں عام افراد باجماعت نماز ادا نہیں کرسکیں گے، فیصلہ تمام مکاتب فکر کے علمائے اکرام اور طبی ماہرین کی مشاورت کے بعد کیا گیا ہے۔ مسجد کے عملے سمیت پانچ افراد باجماعت نماز پڑھ سکیں گے۔شہری فیصلے کی پابندی کریں۔ — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 26, 2020

Later, confirming the decision in a video message, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that they have placed the ban with a heavy heart and after consultation with all religious leaders.

“We are thankful to them and from now on the masses will perform congregational obligatory prayers at home and only three to five people comprising of mosques’ staff will perform the prayers inside mosques,” he said.

Earlier, in the day, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri announced that the countrywide mosques would remain open amid coronavirus pandemic with limitations applied to congregation within their premises during five-time prayers and Friday prayer.

The decision was taken after consultation with the clerics during a meeting with President Arif Alvi via video conference, said the minister who added that top religious leaders had assured their complete support for preventive measures announced by the government.

