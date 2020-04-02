Coronavirus count jumps above 2,380 in Pakistan, death toll 32

ISLAMABAD: The tally of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 2,386 and death count jumped to 32, according to the national dashboard.

The total count of COVID-19 includes 922 patients in Punjab, 761 in Sindh, 276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 187 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 169 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad, 9 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The death toll increases up to 32 and nine patients are in critical condition.

COVID-19 cases have reached up to 964,603 worldwide and 49,240 lost their lives, whereas, recovered patients were numbered up to 203,274.

Pakistan had reported its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on February 26 when a 22-year-old man was tested positive for the deadly virus at a high-end private hospital in Karachi after returning from Iran.

Earlier in the day, the young man donated his plasma, which upon approval of the country’s drug regulator (DRAP) will be transfused into critically ill patients of coronavirus to boost their immune system, thereby helping them recover fast and slow the spread of the virus.

Expressing happiness, Yaha Jafri said he is fortunate that his plasma would be of use to someone.

Moreover, the Punjab government decided to open all out-patient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals across the province from tomorrow.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by the Punjab home minister and chief secretary. The govt had earlier closed all OPDs after the coronavirus cases spiked in the province.

In a step to provide relief to daily wagers and the needy people amid coronavirus lockdown, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh announced that the government will provide ration to them at their doorstep.

He maintained that the ration will be distributed among the people with the help of assistant commissioners and the representatives of the UCs from Friday (tomorrow).

