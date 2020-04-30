Coronavirus death rate in Pakistan much lower than feared: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the death rate in Pakistan from coronavirus is much lower than feared, ARY News reported.

Addressing media on coronavirus situation in the country, the prime minister said that the intensity of Covid-19 was still low in Pakistan as compared to other countries, especially the United States and Europe.

He said that as compared to our expectations, fewer coronavirus cases were reported till today (April 30). PM Imran said the world is now moving towards easing restrictions and Iran which was also hit hard by a coronavirus, has now allowed a phased reopening of its economy and lifted restrictions.

“I talked with Iranian president yesterday and they [Iranian govt] has decided to remain shut schools, universities, cinemas and has allowed reopening of economic sectors,” he added.

He said that under the Ehsaas programme, Sindh has been provided the maximum funds to facilitate the deserving and poor people.

The premier said that the government will donate Rs4 for every Rs1 that people donate to the premier’s corona relief fund.

He added that the fund would be used to help those who have lost their jobs because of the lockdowns enforced to curb the spread of the virus.

‘Situation under control’

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Coronavirus situation is different and “under control” in Pakistan as compared to other countries, especially the United States and Europe.

“An increase in death rate has been witnessed but the situation is still under control,” Asad Umar stated.

He further said that at least 21 to 22 people die due to the Covid-19 on a daily basis and the death rate is expected to increase in the coming days.

He added that the government is devising strategies keeping in view the situation of the country with regards to the coronavirus.

Pakistan producing its own personal protective equipment (PPE)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the government has decided to launch programme for the protection of health workers who were playing a frontline role in the fight against Covid-19.

The PM aide highlighted that so far, 346 people have died of the deadly disease across the country.

The coronavirus count has reached 15,759 in Pakistan as 874 new cases reported within 24 hours in the country, he said and added that Pakistan was now producing its own personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We will train medics on the proper use of PPE,” he concluded.

