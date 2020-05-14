Coronavirus death toll jumps to 770 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soar to 35,778 as 1,452 new cases of the infection were reported in last twenty four hours, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

According to the national dashboard, confirmed positive cases reported in Sindh have risen to 13, 341, in Punjab 13,561, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5,252, in Balochistan 2,239 in Islamabad 822, in Gilgit Baltistan 482, and in Azad Kashmir 91.

So far 9,695 people have recovered their health from the virus, while 25,323 patients are still battling the pandemic in the country.

With 33 more deaths nationwide in last 24 hours, the total tally of the fatalities due to pandemic was recorded at 770.

According to the NCOC, record 13,051 tests were carried out in the country in last twenty four hours to detect the virus. The total number of tests conducted so far in the country is 3,30,750.

The federal government on Wednesday had sent standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the provinces to be implemented during Ramazan and Eidul Fitr amid COVID-19 partial lockdown.

The copies of the SOPs were sent to chief secretaries of the provinces and Islamabad commissioner by the interior ministry.

The precautionary measures had been finalised for the remaining days of Ramazan and forthcoming festival of Eidul Fitr during the Tuesday’s session of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The provincial governments have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

