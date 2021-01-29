1,644 new infections, 46 deaths reported within 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 46 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,560, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 46 more lives and 1,644 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,167 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,133 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 32,726.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 541,031.

A total of 43,381 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 496,745 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,848,316 samples have been tested thus far.

