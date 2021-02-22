COVID-19: Pakistan witnesses 16 deaths 1,160 new cases in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 16 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,617, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 16 more lives and 1,160 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 24,226.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,384 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,605 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 572,334.

A total of 32,313 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 535,491 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,718,555 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments