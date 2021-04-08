98 coronavirus deaths, 5,329 new cases reported in 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 98 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,124, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 98 more lives and 5,329 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 66,994 and the positivity rate stood at 10.69 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,816 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,584,877 since the first case was reported.

Statistics 8th April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,816

Positive Cases: 5329

Positivity % : 10.69%

Deaths : 98 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 8, 2021

According to the statistics, 173 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,942.

Overall 623,399 people have recovered from the virus including 2,610 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

