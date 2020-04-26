Female doctor complaining PPE shortage falls out of hospital window

A female doctor fell out of hospital’s window as she was complaining about lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to take care of coronavirus patients during a conference call.

The incident occurred in Russia, where Dr Yelena Nepomnyashchaya, 47, had opposed to idea to admit the virus patients to her hospital due to shortage of the PPE.

The doctor is currently admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) where she is fighting for her life.

According to reports in Russian media, the doctor was on a call with Krasnoyarsk regional Minister of Health Boris Nemik when she suddenly fell.

It emerged that she was directed to set aside a 80-bed space at Krasnoyarsk Regional Hospital for War Veterans to treat coronavirus patients but she opposed the idea because of a shortage of protective equipment for doctors.

The authorities however, denied that the female doctor fell from the window after suffering from stress over the decision to shift coronavirus patients to the hospital.

Read More: ‘I thought I would never wake up,’ doctor says after surviving COVID-19

Deputy head of Krasnoyarsk region’s government Aleksey Podkorytov said that it was difficult to say what could have happened. ‘It could have been because it was Spring, the overall stress, something in her family.”

‘There was nothing extraordinary happening at the time, just a routine conference call with doctors’ reports. ‘If we were to fail after each routine conference call this would have not led to anything good.’

Police are now investigating the woman’s fall and the circumstances surrounding it.

