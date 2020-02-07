Coronavirus not to halt economic cooperation with Pakistan: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing has said that the coronavirus threat would not stop the economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

He was addressing a seminar in Islamabad. The Chinese envoy said his government is thankful to the Pakistani government and its people for showing solidarity i difficult time which provide us strength and more confidence.

The Chinese envoy said after six years successful implementation of CPEC project under the umbrella of Belt and Road Initiative, it has now established that CPEC and other corridors under BRI are projects of international cooperation, where 126 countries joined these projects.

He said Belt and Road Initiative has provided credible and tangible benefits to the beneficiary’s countries and CPEC is one of its successful examples.

Mr. Yao Jing said he is looking CPEC in the context of historic China and Pakistan relations, where CPEC has provided new focus and new opportunities on economic front.

Read more: Coronavirus kills ‘hero’ Chinese doctor who sounded alarm as toll passes 630

It may be noted that the death toll due to deadly coronavirus has passed 630 and Beijing declared a “people’s war” on the rapidly spreading pathogen.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had earlier sought to reassure his citizens and the world that China would beat the coronavirus.

“The whole country has responded with all its strength to respond with the most thorough and strict prevention and control measures, starting a people’s war for epidemic prevention and control,” Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.

Comments

comments