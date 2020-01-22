Emergency operation cell established to monitor coronavirus: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza said that govt has set up an emergency operations cell in Ministry of National Health Services to monitor the situation regarding novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

He said this while chairing a meeting of senior officials to discuss the preparedness and response in the wake of reports of cases of most recent Novel coronavirus in Wuhan City, Hubei Province China.

The directorate of the ministry dealing with Airport and Port health services has directed to maintain strict vigilance at Points of Entry and monitor travelers coming into the country from the affected area. The Directorate has been advised to strengthen health desk and quarantine arrangements at the Ports of Entry.

“There are 41 incoming flights from China to Pakistan every week. I am writing to all chief ministers to ensure necessary arrangements are in place in all provinces”.

“I am also establishing contact with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). We will be working closely with the embassy of China in Pakistan to deal with the situation,” he added.

He emphasized that there is no need to panic as health ministry is alive to the situation, monitoring the situation and will share regular updates for public information.

On the directions of SAPM, National Institute of Health Islamabad issued an advisory and alert to all provincial health departments and specially points of entry at all airports and ground crossing in Pakistan.

Purpose of this advisory is to alert and sensitize the health staff in all over the country to remain vigilant about any suspected cases coming from affected areas of China for early detection of suspected cases of novel coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of National Institute of Health, Prof. Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram said that NIH activated Emergency Operations Center on alert mode to monitor the international dynamics of disease and coordination with Central Health Establishment (CHE), WHO and Provincial Health Departments for national prevention and control.

NIH also held a meeting with all Airport Health Officers at NIH today and reviewed the steps taken by respective airports.

