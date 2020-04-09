Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Relief Ordinance finalised

KARACHI: Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Relief Ordinance on Thursday has been finalised with an aim to provide relief to the people amid deadly virus outbreak.

The draft of the ordinance prepared by Sindh Law ministry will be sent to Governor Imran Ismail for the approval. The ordinance has been drafted according to the Article 128 of Constitution of Pakistan.

The ordinance would be enforced from April 1 in the province after the approval.

All private schools have been bound to give 20 per cent concession in fee amid coronaivurs. Schools have been bound not to charge more than 80 per cent of the fees from the parents.

The schools cannot charge 20 per cent fees in any other form neither can charge in instalments, the draft reads.

The punishment for the violators have also been fixed in the ordinance.

Yesterday, the Sindh government had decided to bring an ordinance in order to provide relief to people amid the province-wide lockdown due to novel coronavirus.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here in Karachi. The meeting was attended by senior provincial ministers.

