WASHINGTON: A second person has died in United States from COVID-19, the disease from coronavirus, health officials said Sunday.

The man, who was in his 70s, had underlying health conditions, they said.

The announcement came one day after officials said a man in his 50s in Kirkland, east of Seattle, died after contracting the disease through community spread, the term used when there is no known source of transmission.

Officials also confirmed three new cases, two women in their 80s and 90s and a man in his 70s, who were in critical condition.

Read more: Trump moves to calm virus fears after first death on US soil

The latest cases raised the number of COVID-19 patients in King County to 10.

France on Saturday cancelled all gatherings of 5,000 people or more in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak which has infected 100 people throughout the country.

The virus has now hit 61 countries across the globe, with more than 2,900 people killed and nearly 86,000 infected since it was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

