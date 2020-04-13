ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that they would rectify the issues pointed out by the top court as the country fights coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

Defending the appointment of Dr Zafar Mirza, Faraz while talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Off the Record’ said that the federal government had appointed special assistants and advisers as per the constitution.

“Dr Zafar Mirza is performing his duties through dedication and hardworking,” he said.

The senator said that removing or replacing anyone as the country fights the pandemic would not be an appropriate decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday asked the federal government to remove Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza from his post.

The apex court while hearing a suo motu case related to the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis, has expressed displeasure over the performance of Dr Zafar Mirza in dealing with coronavirus pandemic and ordered the government to remove him.

He further said that the spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab had tried to create a controversy regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“They created a wrong perception regarding the premier over lockdown issue as if the latter wants to spread coronavirus through lifting lockdown,” he said adding that Imran Khan only called for lifting lockdown keeping in view the suffering of the poor segments of the society.

Shibli Faraz said that that the federal government had to keep in view both aspects of coronavirus-related lockdown with one pertaining to the infection’s spread while the other causing financial constraints for the poor.

