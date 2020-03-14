No need to panic about coronavirus, follow safety instruction: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Advising the nation to follow safety instructions issued by the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that there is no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said that he was personally overseeing measures to deal with the deadly virus. He maintained that there is a need for caution but not for panic.

We are alert to the dangers & have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people. The WHO has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2020

The prime minister said that he will address the nation soon on the issue.

PM Imran said that the government is alert to the dangers and have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of the people.

He maintained that the World Health Organization (WHO) has commended their efforts as being amongst the best in the world.

Read More: NSC devises national strategy to contain coronavirus spread in Pakistan

Earlier in the day, National Security Committee (NSC) had made important decisions under its strategy to fight coronavirus including closure of educational institutions, borders besides cancellation of mass gatherings and partial suspension of flight operations.

A meeting of the country’s top civil-military body had took place at the Prime Minister’s House under the chair of PM Imran Khan. The three services chiefs, the federal ministers for interior, foreign and law affairs as well as the education minister were in attendance in the meeting.

Comments

comments