Coronavirus found in 70 % sewerage samples in Lahore

LAHORE: The researchers have found presence of novel coronavirus in 70 percent sewerage samples in Lahore, citing a senior professor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chairman Institute of Microbiology, Prof. Dr Tahir Yaqub has said that coronavirus found during stool testing by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

“The virus found in 70 to 80 percent samples of the disposal pumps in the city,” Dr Yaqub said.

The samples were collected from all disposal pumps of the city, he further said.

“Coronavirus hot spots exist at most parts of Lahore,” Tahir Yaqub said.

It is to be mentioned here that the number of novel coronavirus pandemic, presently declining in Lahore and other parts of Punjab and other provinces of the country.

Before this declining trend, Lahore was one of the hot spots of the disease in Pakistan with thousands of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in June said that Lahore and Rawalpindi have reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab.

Lahore reported the highest Covid-19 deaths and cases thus far as compared to other cities in Punjab, the minister said.

According to a summary sent to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, it was apprehended that more than 600,000 people could be infected with the novel coronavirus in Lahore alone.

It contained the recommendations put forth by the Technical Working Group that carried out the exercise in the city.

