A hairdresser who has continued working during the coronavirus pandemic has gone viral for wearing an umbrella to separate herself from clients.

The Dutch stylist who works at Bella Rosa salon in Oss, north of Eindhoven, Holland, created a makeshift shield from an umbrella in a bizarre attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

She cut two holes for her arms to go through and cut a client’s hair using disposable gloves. The hairdresser completed her homemade protective wear by adding holes to the umbrella to see out of.

The clip has gone viral across social media, racking up over 82,000 shares on Facebook alone.

In one clip, she included the caption: ‘This is not going well’

Laughter can be heard in the background.

She then had to cut a third hole to thread another customer’s eyebrows.

The woman carried out the treatment by holding thread in her mouth, while using both of her hands to achieve the clients desired look.

