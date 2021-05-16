Coronavirus has a right to live like the rest of us, says Indian politician

The former chief minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat has delivered an unusual video statement that coronavirus is a ‘living organism and it deserves to live’ like rest of us.

Ex-CM Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat’s video statement has surfaced amid the global efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, whereas, India is also facing serious disasters of the virus.

Rawat’s statement went viral on social media and being censured by netizens and opposition leaders, terming it ‘insensitive’ and ‘foolish’ at the time when the country was combating the pandemic.

He was of the view that all of us are trying to eliminate it but the virus is now mutating to save itself.

Some users termed the statement as ‘non-sense’ while others mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician by saying it ‘lockdown entertainment’ and ‘meme material’.

He added that the people should have to keep a distance from it as it is move and the human are moving too. He suggested the humans must have to move faster than it so the virus could be left behind.

The BJP politician has not issued any clarification over his statement so far.

In another controversial statement delivered by him in 2019, Rawat claimed that the cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen.

