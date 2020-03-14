A newborn is believed to be the youngest person in the United Kingdom (UK) to have caught coronavirus.

North Middlesex University Hospital said two patients had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide.

The mother had been taken to hospital in London days before the baby’s birth with suspected pneumonia and doctors said her positive result was only known after the baby was born.

Doctors are trying to establish whether the baby was infected during birth or whether it caught the virus in the womb.

Coronavirus can survive in air, other surfaces for hours

The deadly coronavirus that has already claimed around 5000 lives globally and is being declared pandemic from World Health Organisation (WHO) can survive in the air for three hours, scientists have found.

According to US government researchers, who worked with other experts, other than surviving in the air, it was revealed that the infection can live on surfaces for up to three days.

Tests showed the virus can survive on copper for four hours, cardboard for an entire day and up to 72 hours on plastic and steel.

According to details, the researchers used a nebulizer device to put samples of it into the air.

