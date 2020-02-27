Coronavirus in Pakistan: Surgical masks prices go skyrocketing

KARACHI: Amid coronavirus outbreak Pakistan running out of surgical masks and the cost has been surged by thousand percent, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to ARY News, there is a shortage of surgical masks in the market. The packet of surgical masks is being sold at Rs1000 in the market as the profiteers have become active to make a good fortune out of opportunity.

Two cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan while the first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi from a citizen who flew back from Iran along with his family.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday had said in his Twitter messages today that two coronavirus cases have been detected in Pakistan.

Customs foil bid to smuggle respiratory masks to Thailand

Sources had said that patient from the port city is kept in isolation at Aga Khan Hospital while the second person detected with the virus was under treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, Islamabad. It emerged that the second patient had travelled through Lahore to enter into Islamabad, however, the test results of his family members remained negative for the virus.

