526 new infections reported during 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Six deaths and 526 COVID-19 infections have been reported during the last 24 hours across the country, confirmed National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

The statistics provided by NCOC stated that 6,379 patients died of coronavirus, whereas, the number of active cases of COVID-19 reached to 5,673 and a total of 310,481 cases reported so far.

Overall 289,429 patients have recovered from the virus and the country conducted 31,411 coronavirus tests. 1,000 COVID-19 patients including 96 put on ventilators are currently admitted to 735 hospitals of the country.

Earlier on Friday, The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has confirmed that five patients died of COVID-19, taking the tally to 6,370, whereas, 548 new cases were also reported while the active cases recorded up to 5,795 in the country.

2,439 patients lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in Sindh, 2,214 in Punjab, 1,256 in KP, 178 in Islamabad, 145 in Balochistan, 73 in GB, 65 in AJK.

The country conducted 29,534 detection tests during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 2,879,355. 1,021 patients are currently admitted to 735 hospitals across the country including 93 people put on ventilators.

