Karachi factory sacks 700 employees after coronavirus

KARACHI: A Textile factory situated in city’s site area on Tuesday sacked as many as 700 of its employees, ARY News reported.

The factories in Sindh are closed amid lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreak.

The sacked employees including women, elders and youngsters in large number protested outside the factory over the harsh decision of sacking their services.

Speaking to the media, the protesting employees said they were asked to leave the factory by the management by saying that their services are not required anymore. They said that the mills owner also released last month salary with deductions.

The protesting sacked employees said they are fired without any reason by the mills owner in this crunch economic time, now what they will do to win bread and butter for their families?

It may be noted that, the Sindh government had announced paid leave for all workers during the lockdown, and said no would be laid off during the period.

Leaders of an alliance of labour rights groups welcomed the decision of the employers and the Sindh government after a meeting that no employers would lay off their employees and continue their salaries during the 15-day lockdown.

