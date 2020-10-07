Coronavirus kills 12 more people, affects 624 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 624 more people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 316,351.

Twelve corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Thus far, 6,535 Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported.

Some 27, 614 tests were conducted across the country during the previous 24 hours. More than 300,616 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan.

Since the pandemic outbreak began, Sindh has reported 138,891 infections, Punjab 100,148, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,141, Balochistan 15,439, Islamabad 16,936, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,912 and Gilgit Baltistan 3,884.

A total of 3,730,221 corona tests have been conducted so far.

