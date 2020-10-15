Coronavirus kills 13 more people in Pakistan in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed thirteen more lives in Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,614.

As many as 756 new Covid-19 positive cases emerged after 31,862 samples were tested during this period, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total number of infections reported so far in the country has soared to 321,218.

315 patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, lifting the tally of recoveries to 305,395. There are a total of 9,209 active cases in the country.

Of the total patients under treatment, 533 are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 140,997 cases, Punjab 101,237, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,464, Balochistan 15,599, Islamabad 17,681, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,258, and Gilgit Baltistan 3,982.

On October 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against any complacency in the coronavirus death rate, saying with the increasing number of cases, mortality would also rise.

New cases are hitting 100,000 daily in Europe. Nearly 20,000 infections were reported in Britain, while Italy, Switzerland and Russia were among nations with record case numbers.

While deaths globally have fallen to around 5,000 per day from April’s peak exceeding 7,500, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said caseloads were rising in intensive care units.

