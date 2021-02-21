Coronavirus kills 38 more, infects 1,329 over 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 38 more lives as another 1,329 people tested positive for the deadly disease during the past 24 hours across Pakistan.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,329 new infections surfaced after 41,395 samples were tested during this period.

Also Read: AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine more effective with longer dose gap

The countrywide death toll has jumped to 12,601 while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 571,174.

The number of active cases has come down to 24,446 as over 534,000 people have recuperated from the disease.

Also Read: Argentina health minister resigns after reports of VIP vaccine access

Thus far, Sindh has reported 255,834 cases, Punjab 167,345, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 70,886, Balochistan 18,979, Islamabad 43,402, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 9,777 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,951.

On Saturday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that Pakistan will receive at least 5.6 million doses of Covid vaccine by the end of next month.

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) will provide 22.7 million doses of Covid vaccines to Pakistan in three phases, said NCOC, adding that first batch of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Pakistan in first week of March.

Comments

comments