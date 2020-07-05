Coronavirus kills 93 more people, infects 3,191 in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed 93 more lives in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,712.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,191 new infections were detected after 25,527 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 228,474

More than 1.3 million tests have been conducted in the country while 93,932 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 129,830 patients have recuperated from the disease.

92,306 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 81,317 in Punjab, 27,843 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,766 in Balochistan, 13, 292 in Islamabad, 1,228 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,536 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global coronavirus tally

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 527,241 people, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

At least 11,145,640 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,727,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 129,584 deaths from 2,818,588 cases. At least 790,404 people have been declared recovered.

