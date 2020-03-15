Coronavirus: Nasir Shah rebuts rumours of lockdown in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh’s Information Minister Nasir Shah on Sunday rebutted rumours of any lockdown in the province amid coronavirus threat, ARY News reported.

Reacting on the romours of lockdown, Shah in his statement said, there is no reality in the news floating on the various sections of the social media about lockdown amid coronavirus in Sindh.

“Nothing to worry as situation is under control”, the minister said in his statement.

The government has taken enough steps to deal with the deadly virus outbreak, no need to store groceries, he added.

Syed Nasir Shah assured people of the province that PPP government is capable enough to deal with any situation.

Read more: Coronavirus: Sindh govt closes wedding halls, shrines across province

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the chief secretary to write a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against the elements, spreading disinformation on the social media about lockdown in Sindh.

Earlier on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had imposed complete ban on visits/travel of all the government officers with immediate effect.

According to sources, the CM Sindh had directed the public officers to participate in the meetings through video conference.

He directed the Sindh chief secretary to inform the federal government about the decision.

