2,338 new cases, 46 COVID-19 deaths reported in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 46 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,476, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 46 more lives and 2,338 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 19,764 and the positivity rate increases up to 5.5 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,231 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,720 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 602,536.

A total of 42,499 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 569,296 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,445,138 samples have been tested thus far.

