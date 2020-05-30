Sindh reports 1247 new cases of novel coronavirus

KARACHI: As many as 1247 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, increasing tally of infections to 27,307 across the province, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday.

Among 1,247 fresh cases in Sindh, 923 have been detected in Karachi, Shah said in a statement on the coronavirus situation.

He said that 38 more people died from the coronavirus, taking the total fatalities to 465. In the province, 310 patients are in critical condition, of them 68 are on ventilators, he further said.

Shah said that 5,481 tests were conducted in past 24 hours, of which 1,247 diagnosed positive, taking the province’s total of patients to 27,307.

Moreover, 522 patients of COVID-19 have recovered and returned back to homes in the province, chief minister said. “The tally of recovered patients of coronavirus in Sindh has reached to 13,272” Shah said.

In Karachi 923 fresh patients have been detected, including 215 in Korangi, 213 in East district and 183 in central district. Moreover, 180 cases have been reported in South district, 69 in West and 63 cases in Malir, Murad Ali Shah said.

In other parts of Sindh, 29 cases reported at Ghotki, 24 in Hyderabad, 23 cases in Larkana, 22 in Jacobabad, 21 in Sukkur and 14 cases in Jamshoro, Sindh chief minister said.

Moreover, eight virus cases reported from Shaheed Benazirabad, seven each from Sujawal and Khairpur districts, Qambar-Shahdadkot five cases, four each from Kashmore and Dadu, three each from Thatta and Badin and one case in Sanghar, he informed.

Sindh has so far conducted 1,76,703 cases, he said. In the province 13,623 patients of coronavirus have been under treatment including 12,565 patients have been isolated at homes, 931 at different hospitals of the province and 127 at various quarantine centres, the chief minister said.

Sindh chief minister said that the number of infected cases is rising due to non compliance of the precautionary measures. He appealed people to observe caution, otherwise the situation will be further worsened.

