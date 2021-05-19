Coronavirus claims 104 more lives in Pakistan, 3,256 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 104 more lives across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 19,856, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,256 new COVID-19 infections were reported during the said period. Overall 886,184 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

Statistics 19 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,771

Positive Cases: 3256

Positivity % : 7.79%

Deaths : 104 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 19, 2021

With 4,440 recovering their health from the COVID-19, the overall number of recovered people stands at 799,951. The positivity ratio was recorded at 7.79 percent in the last 24 hours.

As many as 41,771 tests were conducted to diagnose coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The total number of tests currently stands at 12,552,339.

4,549 patients are said to be critical.

As many as 131,047 anti-COVID jabs were administered during the last 24 hours. The total number of fully vaccinated people is recorded at 964,227, while 1,966,837 have been partially vaccinated.

Read more: 1.5 billion anti-COVID jabs administered worldwide

Punjab reported the most 329,913 cases followed by Sindh with 301,247 infections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 127,609 infections, while Balochistan has registered 24,064 coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

The federal capital, according to NCOC, reported 79,552 cases and federally administered areas including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) witnessed 5,439 / 18,360 respectively.

Comments

comments