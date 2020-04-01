Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan soar to 2039, 26 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has jumped to 2039, whereas, 59 patients have recovered from coronavirus pandemic across the country, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard showed a from COVID-19 pandemic, whereas, 12 declared in critical condition.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 708 followed by Sindh with 676 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 253 cases, 158 in Balochistan, 184 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 54 in Islamabad and six in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The country has recorded 178 cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Eight more patients were recovered and their tests for coronavirus came out negative in Sindh, a spokesperson for the provincial government said.

The total number of recovered patients in the province stands at 49, Murtaza Wahab tweeted.

COVID-19 has affected 823,200 people around the world and claimed 40,633 lives so far while 174,333 patients recovered from the virus.

United States (US) tops the affected countries by coronavirus pandemic with 174,750 confirmed cases and above 4000 deaths.

Italy is on top for the highest death rate due to COVID-19. Italy recorded 12,428 deaths of coronavirus patients so far and the number of cases stands at 105,792.

Spain reported 8,189 deaths and its cases count reaches 94,417.

Worst Global Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic is the worst global crisis since World War II, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, expressing concern that it could trigger conflicts around the world.

Guterres said that the scale of the crisis was due to “a disease that represents a threat to everybody in the world and… an economic impact that will bring a recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past.”

“We are far from having a global package to help the developing world to create the conditions both to suppress the disease and to address the dramatic consequences,” Guterres warned, pointing to unemployment, the collapse of small firms and vulnerable people in the informal economy.

Comments

comments