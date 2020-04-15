Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 5,988, death toll at 107

ISLAMABAD: The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 5,988 in Pakistan after the emergence of 151 cases during the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre.

According to the national dashboard, the medical facilities have conducted 3,280 tests during last 24 hours while the total number of COVID-19 tests stands at 69,928.

At least 11 deaths were reported till Wednesday morning, taking the toll to 107 and the number of recovered patients is 1,466.

Punjab has the highest figure of coronavirus cases up to 2,945 followed by Sindh with 1,518 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has 865 patients, 234 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 240 in Balochistan, 140 in Islamabad and 43 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In view of rising cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to extend the ongoing country-wide lockdown for another two weeks.

Addressing a joint press conference following the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, PM Imran said that all the public places and educational institutions will remain closed during the lockdown. He urged the people to follow the safety instruction issued by the government to protect themselves from Covid-19

He said that the government was making all-out efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On the occasion, PM Imran announced to open the construction sector to help daily wagers and labourers affected by continued lockdown.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that swift decisions taken by the federal government slowed down spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

