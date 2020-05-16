Another coronavirus patient receives plasma therapy in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: After successful treatment of a coronavirus patient using plasma therapy in Hyderabad, another patient underwent passive immunization therapy in the city on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Civil Hospital administration, a 64-year-old female patient suffering from coronavirus was brought from Naushahro Feroze on May 06 and received treatment through passive immunization therapy today.

“The condition of the patient has started to recover after she received treatment via plasma therapy,” said the hospital administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 53-year-old patient was the first to undergo plasma therapy in Hyderabad and was discharged from the hospital after recovering completely.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 06, National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD) Head Dr Tahir Shamsi said that the first coronavirus patient completely recovered and sent home after receiving plasma therapy.

The patient who hails from Karachi underwent passive immunization therapy on April 30 and recovered from the virus on May 08, he said adding that he was sent home after completely recovering from the infection.

Dr Tahir Shamsi said that over a dozen coronavirus patients are receiving treatment using plasma therapy. “An improvement in condition of all of them who received treatment through passive immunization therapy is being witnessed,” said the doctor.

He said that after recovering from the virus, the patient could donate his plasma more than once and urged the recovered patients to donate their plasma to pave way for treating seriously-ill coronavirus patients.

He however, asked them to refrain from donating plasma during fasting and said that it should be donated after the fasting duration.

