GILGIT: Overall 15 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday in Gilgit Baltistan, a federally administered area, bringing down the total number of active patients in the region to 101, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details provided by the information ministry, two more cases of the virus have been reported from the region today, bringing the total number of active patients to 116. However, 15 of them recovered today after testing negative, lowering the tally to 101.

It is pertinent to mention that overall 213 virus cases have been reported from the region of which three people had died due to complications.

On April 07, overall 28 patients of coronavirus recovered in Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the information department, the region witnessed a decline in coronavirus cases as only 166 patients remained admitted across the hospital in the GB.

“Only one patient has tested positive for the virus in Gilgit-Baltistan today,” the information department said.

According to a data provided by the information ministry, the overall cases in the region have reached to 212 after the latest figures, with 43 recoveries and three deaths.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Hafeezur Rehman on last Friday said that they have a capacity to conduct 100 coronavirus tests in a day and had conducted tests of 1000 suspected patients till date.

“We have a number of virus suspects in the region and the situation could become clear before us if we conduct 500 tests in a day,” he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Sawal Ye Hai’ and added that they plan to increase their testing capacity to 300 in coming days.

He said that currently they are only focusing on suspected cases and those who had arrived from abroad.

“We have received 3000 testing kits from the federal government,” the chief minister of the federally-administered region said adding that they had also purchased 2000 kits from China that would soon be delivered.

We are currently in dire need of testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight the virus in the region, he said.

