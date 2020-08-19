Coronavirus patients recovery rate rises in Balochistan: Health Deptt

QUETTA: The rate of recovery of coronavirus infected patients in Balochistan has further improved, provincial health department said on Wednesday.

Balochistan Health Department in a report said that 88 more patients of COVID-19 recovered yesterday.

Overall number of recovered patients has reached to 11,241 from total 12,370 cases, according to the report. Only eight percent active cases of coronavirus remaining in the province.

The death rate of the patients in the province remained one percent of the total cases, the report said.

Balochistan government spokesman on Tuesday said that the tally of novel coronavirus cases seemed to be increasing in the province.

Liaquat Shahwani in a press briefing here said that the pandemic was on a downward trajectory in the past one-and-half month.

The doctors and disease experts have also expressed apprehension about a fresh wave of the disease, he said.

“In recent days 355 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported,” government spokesman said. In past six days the cases rate has reached to eight percent, while in previous 45 days the ratio of infections was at lower than five percent, Shahwani said.

He advised people to observe caution to be protected from the infection of novel coronavirus.

He said 90 percent patients in Balochistan have recuperated and total 138 deaths reported from coronavirus disease.

