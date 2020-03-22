KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday banned meal service in all domestic flights in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, ARY News reported.

PIA Flight Services General Manager Amir Bashir has issued instructions in this regard.

The decision has been taken in the best interest of the people and as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

However, only the water service will be provided to passengers on domestic flights.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suspended its international flight operations.

The international flight operation will remain suspended from March 22 till March 28. However, domestic flights will continue as per schedule.

The flight operation across the globe has been suspended as a precautionary measure to control over the outbreak of the coronavirus, as a number of other countries have been also suspended their flight operations due to the risk.

Sources privy to the development said the decision has been taken on the directions of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

It may be noted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suffered Rs2.5 billion loss during the last 10 days, sources said.

Comments

comments