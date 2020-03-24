Prisoner in Camp Jail Lahore tested positive of Coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab health department has confirmed that a prisoner in Camp Jail Lahore has been tested positive with Coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This prisoner was returned from Italy last month and was arrested in a narcotics case, provincial health department said in a statement.

The prisoner who was shifted to jail in the first week of the month, had complained of fever on March 18th, jail authorities said.

The prisoner has been shifted to hospital after being tested positive for the virus.

It is to be mentioned here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted bail to 408 prisoners imprisoned at Adiala Jail charged of minor offences.

Courts around the world have issued orders to release prisoners serving jail terms on minor offences to lower the chances of an epidemic in overcrowded jails.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 892 after new cases were reported in different parts of the country.

According to the National Command and Control Centre for the novel coronavirus, 399 cases have been reported in Sindh, 249 in Punjab, 110 in Balochistan, 81 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 38 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas 15 people were diagnosed with the deadly virus in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

